Contrasting XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) and XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Boston Omaha and XChange TEC.INC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 1 1 0 2.50 XChange TEC.INC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Omaha presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.14%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than XChange TEC.INC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha -9.73% -1.76% -1.38% XChange TEC.INC N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XChange TEC.INC has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and XChange TEC.INC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $105.01 million 4.28 -$7.00 million ($0.33) -43.39 XChange TEC.INC $76.74 million 0.00 -$9.77 million N/A N/A

Boston Omaha has higher revenue and earnings than XChange TEC.INC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats XChange TEC.INC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

