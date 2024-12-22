CoreCivic Announces Appointment of Patrick Swindle as President and Chief Operating Officer

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) has made a significant executive leadership change with the appointment of Mr. Patrick Swindle as the President and Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2025. The decision was made by the Board of Directors at CoreCivic, a Maryland corporation, as announced on December 12, 2024.

Mr. Swindle, who currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at CoreCivic, has a wealth of experience within the company, having served in various executive roles since joining in 2007. Notably, he has held positions such as Vice President of Treasury and Strategic Development, Senior Vice President of Operations, and Chief Corrections Officer.

With an extensive background in finance and equity research, including roles at SunTrust Equitable Securities, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., and Avondale Partners, LLC, Mr. Swindle brings a diverse skill set to his new role. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Western Kentucky University.

It is emphasized that there are no specific arrangements or understandings between Mr. Swindle and any other party that influenced his appointment to this new position. Furthermore, there are no family relationships between Mr. Swindle and any other key figures within CoreCivic.

While compensatory details related to Mr. Swindle’s new role are still pending, CoreCivic has committed to disclosing the material terms of these arrangements in an amendment to the current report on Form 8-K within four business days of finalization.

Despite the promotion of Mr. Swindle, Mr. Damon Hininger, the current Chief Executive Officer and President of CoreCivic, will continue in his role as CEO and will remain a member of the Board.

In conjunction with this vital corporate announcement, CoreCivic issued a press release on December 16, 2024, highlighting the new officer appointments. The company urges caution regarding forward-looking statements in the 8-K filing, emphasizing the potential impact of risks and uncertainties on future business operations.

For further details, including the full press release, interested parties can refer to the official 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) website.

