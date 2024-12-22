CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CSP had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.38%.
CSP Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of CSP stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. CSP has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.68 million, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.
About CSP
