Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.23. 13,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 16,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.