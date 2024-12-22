Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $961,420.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.16. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

