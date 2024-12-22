Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 6,816 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $168,832.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,397.98. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,186 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $105,194.18.
- On Friday, December 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 130 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $2,997.80.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,650 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $89,753.50.
- On Monday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,241 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $31,248.38.
- On Friday, December 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,098 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $103,187.64.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 647 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $16,246.17.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,806 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $95,873.14.
- On Friday, November 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,936 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $48,690.40.
- On Monday, November 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,182 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $105,135.48.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $42,034.14.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 4.2 %
NYSE:ACR opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $123.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.06. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a current ratio of 73.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
