Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 6,816 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $168,832.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,397.98. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,186 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $105,194.18.

On Friday, December 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 130 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $2,997.80.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,650 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $89,753.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,241 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $31,248.38.

On Friday, December 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,098 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $103,187.64.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 647 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $16,246.17.

On Monday, December 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,806 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $95,873.14.

On Friday, November 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,936 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $48,690.40.

On Monday, November 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,182 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $105,135.48.

On Thursday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $42,034.14.

NYSE:ACR opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $123.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.06. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a current ratio of 73.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

