Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 1,800 Shares

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $23,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 1,800 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $22,878.00.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 133.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

