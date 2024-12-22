Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $740,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00.

EA opened at $147.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $193,727,000 after acquiring an additional 420,382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 214.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 533,548 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 364,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,261 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,005 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after purchasing an additional 319,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

