Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) was up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 459,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 115,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.