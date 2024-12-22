EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.29 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.91). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.91), with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

EPE Special Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £43.06 million, a PE ratio of -15,200.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.56.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

