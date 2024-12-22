ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 1,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $43.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

About ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.