EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $85,488.70 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $85,488.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,913,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,888,008.71. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,235 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $81,176.70.

On Thursday, December 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,464 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $53,835.84.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,560 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $113,764.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,513 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $121,109.76.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,818 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $97,262.54.

On Thursday, November 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $145,728.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $106,492.67.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $212,805.66.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $119,243.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $53,537.05.

EverCommerce Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 305.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

