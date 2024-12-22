Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Trading Up 100.0 %
Express stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Express has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
About Express
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.