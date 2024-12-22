Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Express Trading Up 100.0 %

Express stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Express has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Express alerts:

About Express

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.