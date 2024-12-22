EZFill Holdings, Inc. Enters Mobile Fueling Vendor Agreement with Amazon

EZFill Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has inked a Mobile Fueling Vendor Agreement with Amazon Logistics, Inc. The agreement, effective from December 14, 2024, outlines the provision of mobile fueling products and services by EZFill to Amazon.

Under the terms of the agreement, EZFill will provide on-site fueling services for fleet vehicles, both for overnight and daytime fueling, to specific vehicles identified by Amazon at designated locations. Additionally, a dedicated account management team will be available during business hours to assist Amazon with queries and support.

The agreement includes service level agreements for tracking progress and necessary adjustments on a monthly basis. It encompasses representations, covenants, and indemnification provisions standard for such transactions.

The initial term of the agreement spans three years, with Amazon having the option to extend for up to two additional one-year terms upon providing sixty days’ notice to EZFill.

For more detailed information, EZFill has referenced the agreement, incorporated by reference and attached as Exhibit 10.1 to the filing.

In the same filing, EZFill stated its status as an emerging growth company under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. The company has not opted to use the extended transition period for complying with updated financial accounting standards, according to the filing.

Investors can refer to the full filing on the SEC’s website for additional disclosures regarding the Mobile Fueling Vendor Agreement.

This news comes as EZFill continues to expand its services and partnerships within the fueling industry, highlighting its commitment to providing innovative solutions to its clients and partners.

Investors and stakeholders can expect further developments and updates on EZFill’s agreements and partnerships as the company progresses in its strategic goals and business operations.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

