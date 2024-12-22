Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.001.

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMED opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

