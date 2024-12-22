Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.001.
Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FMED opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.94.
About Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF
