FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get FIGS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $976.41 million, a PE ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 299.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.