FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.35.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $976.41 million, a PE ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 299.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
