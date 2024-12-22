Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.39 Million Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,893 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 592.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

