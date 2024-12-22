Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.33.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

