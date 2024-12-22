Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $116,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,638.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $64,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,652. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,602. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.82.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

