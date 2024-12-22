Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $130,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $80,031.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $481,779.68. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,811 shares of company stock worth $1,341,360 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

