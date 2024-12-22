Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.88% of Fuel Tech worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

