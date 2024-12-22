FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Lowered to $8.40 at Jefferies Financial Group

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $8.40 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $192.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.64. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 106.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 112,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 122,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.