G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $16.74. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 5,924 shares trading hands.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $232.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.