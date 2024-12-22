Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.19 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 37.40 ($0.47). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.44), with a volume of 614,581 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Gaming Realms
Gaming Realms Trading Down 1.9 %
Gaming Realms Company Profile
Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gaming Realms
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.