Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.19 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 37.40 ($0.47). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.44), with a volume of 614,581 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Gaming Realms Trading Down 1.9 %

Gaming Realms Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of £104.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.69.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

