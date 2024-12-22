Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Stock Performance
GPOW stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $52.18. 551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.62.
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Company Profile
