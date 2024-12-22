Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

GPOW stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $52.18. 551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.62.

The Goldman Sachs North American Pipelines & Power Equity ETF (GPOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index comprised of North American companies engaged in pipelines and the alternative wholesale power segment. The fund weighs securities by a multi-factor process based on growth and quality.

