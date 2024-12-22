Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2845 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

GSUS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. 44,763 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

