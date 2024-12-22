Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2845 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
GSUS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. 44,763 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
