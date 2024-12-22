Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (GSF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on January 15th

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.61) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.88. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 47.40 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.30 ($1.17). The stock has a market cap of £245.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4,860.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

