Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (BATS:RODE) Declares $0.86 Dividend

Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (BATS:RODE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8615 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BATS RODE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

About Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF

The Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (RODE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. RODEtracks an index of global ex-US stocks thatestablishes strategy risk controls and emphasizes value, momentum and profitability in stock selection. RODE was launched on May 10, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

