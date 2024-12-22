Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (BATS:RODE) Declares $0.86 Dividend

Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (BATS:RODE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8615 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS RODE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.
About Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF
