Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF Announces Dividend of $1.35 (NYSEARCA:ROIS)

Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:ROIS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROIS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,200. Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF (ROIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks to track an index of small-cap companies from both developed and emerging markets outside the US, selected using a scoring system that weights value, momentum, and quality factors of each eligible constituent.

