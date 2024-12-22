HC Wainwright Cuts LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Price Target to $2.00

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp cut LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.43. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in LAVA Therapeutics by 70.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

