Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Shares Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.14). Approximately 36 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.52).

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £4.38 million, a P/E ratio of 925.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Heavitree Brewery Company Profile

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

