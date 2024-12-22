Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

