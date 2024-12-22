HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

HIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.13 on Thursday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.38 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

