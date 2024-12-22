Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). Approximately 409,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 242,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.55 million, a PE ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.