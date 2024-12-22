Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). 409,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 242,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).
Indus Gas Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14. The company has a market cap of £14.55 million, a PE ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 0.70.
About Indus Gas
Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.
