Insider Buying: Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Insider Purchases 1,689,338 Shares of Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8 – Get Free Report) insider Garrison Huang purchased 1,689,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,272.06 ($12,670.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.38.

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in the technology distribution and online retailing businesses in Australia. The company is involved in the online retail of IT products and consumer electronics. It sells its products through own eCommerce site ht.com.au, as well as online marketplace platforms, such as Amazon, eBay, Catch, and others.

