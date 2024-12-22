Insider Buying: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Director Buys $16,979.61 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Ginsberg purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $16,979.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $500,226.19. This represents a 3.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE UBER opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $163,468,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $134,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

