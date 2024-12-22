Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells 268,432 Shares of Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 268,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,412.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,032,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,343.54. This trade represents a 20.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 366.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,050 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

