Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Stuart Glen Williams Sells 750 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $122.65 and a one year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after buying an additional 3,460,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,393,000 after purchasing an additional 490,671 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

