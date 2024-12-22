International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Trading 4.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

