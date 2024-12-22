Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1114 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:ICLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 123,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.