Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1114 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BATS:ICLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 123,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

