Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Declares Dividend of $2.64

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.6426 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of BATS:SATO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 6,202 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

