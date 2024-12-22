Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Declares Dividend of $2.64

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.6426 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BATS:SATO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 6,202 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.