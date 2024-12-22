Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,908 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

