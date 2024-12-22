Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:ISDB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB)

