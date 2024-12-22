iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.37. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,766.17. This trade represents a 8.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 212.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 914.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

