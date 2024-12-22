James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,313.27 ($16.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,160 ($14.58). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($14.68), with a volume of 6,595 shares traded.

James Latham Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of £235.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,033.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,283.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,312.27.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,008.85%.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

