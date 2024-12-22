K Charles Janac Sells 14,180 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $141,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,179,537.46. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $180,702.72.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $10,656.36.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 5,520 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $39,633.60.
Arteris Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIP opened at $9.48 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $380.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Arteris
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
