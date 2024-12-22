K Charles Janac Sells 14,180 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $141,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,179,537.46. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $180,702.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $10,656.36.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 5,520 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $39,633.60.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $9.48 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $380.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 14.7% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 36.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

