Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.22 and traded as low as $36.17. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $350.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.15 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.34%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
