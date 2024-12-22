Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

PPRUY stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Kering has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

