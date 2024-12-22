Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.78 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

